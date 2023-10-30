Qantas hits back at ‘ghost flight’ scandal

Australia’s top consumer watchdog the ACCC has filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court, alleging Qantas sold thousands of tickets on already cancelled flights, in the period from May to July last year.

“While mistakes were made by Qantas, the ACCC’s legal case ignores the realities of the aviation industry – airlines can’t guarantee specific flight times,’’ Qantas said. “As we’ve said from the start of this case, we fully acknowledge that the period examined by the ACCC was extremely difficult for our customers. Restarting flying after the Covid shutdowns proved a challenge for the whole industry.

But the airline said it “rejected the notion of ghost flights because people who paid for a flight were given a flight, or a refund. This was not a case of ‘fee for no service’.” “For this reason, our promise is to get customers on their way to their destination as close as possible to the flight time they book, either on their original or an alternative service at no additional cost. If not, we offer a full refund. This is consistent with our obligations under consumer law and is what we did during the period the ACCC examined. headtopics.com

“That meant cancelling a lot of flights that were already in the system, which we did on average Two-and-a-half months before scheduled departure so that we could better manage the impact on customers by finding alternatives.

The ACCC said Qantas cancelled thousands of flights and had unacceptable delays. Picture: Jeremy PiperQantas claims in the defence that the longer delays in telling passengers the flights were cancelled involved finding alternative options for customers. headtopics.com

“This was happening months ahead of when they were due to travel and our priority is always to find alternatives within hours or a day of their original departure time, focusing on those closest to their travel date first.

