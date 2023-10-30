Qantas hands down defence to ACCC’s legal claim

Qantas has handed down its defence to the ACCC’s legal claim that last year the airline sold thousands of tickets for more than 8,000 flights it had already cancelled.Qantas on Monday said it accepts it let down customers during the post-COVID period but insisted it did not break the law.

“The ACCC case ignores a fundamental reality and a key condition that applies when airlines sell a ticket. While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that,” Qantas said in a statement.

Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood was joined by Chair of the Senate Aviation Inquiry and Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie to discuss the issue.

