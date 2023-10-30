Qantas Faces Potential Fine for Advertising 'Ghost Flights'

Qantas could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars if found guilty of misleading customers by advertising thousands of "ghost flights" flights that had already been cancelled, but the airline on Monday launched its legal defence arguing what it did was reasonable.
"As we've said from the start of this case, we fully acknowledge that the period examined by the ACCC was extremely difficult for our customers," the airline said. "While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that. That's because the nature of travel – when weather and operational issues mean delays and cancellations are inevitable and unavoidable – makes such a guarantee impossible.
It added that: "Consumers who relied on the flight details on the Manage Booking page had less time to make alternative travel arrangements, and some may have incurred greater cost in making alternate arrangements once they became aware of the cancellation of their flight. headtopics.com
It says the ACCC's case relates to cancelled flights that were left on sale for longer than 48 hours. It says the period of the post-COVID restart "was deeply disappointing and frustrating for customers, and difficult for our people".
It said Qantas cancelled thousands of flights during the period because the airline was struggling in the first half of 2022 under supply chain shortages which meant aircraft were grounded. It said there were also "huge spikes in sick leave and self-quarantine requirements left us short staffed" and that "some international borders were also still in flux". headtopics.com
"This was happening months ahead of when they were due to travel and our priority is always to find alternatives within hours or a day of their original departure time, focussing on those closest to their travel date first," Qantas said.