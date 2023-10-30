Qantas Faces Potential Fine for Advertising 'Ghost Flights'

Qantas could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars if found guilty of misleading customers by advertising thousands of "ghost flights" flights that had already been cancelled, but the airline on Monday launched its legal defence arguing what it did was reasonable.

"As we've said from the start of this case, we fully acknowledge that the period examined by the ACCC was extremely difficult for our customers," the airline said. "While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that. That's because the nature of travel – when weather and operational issues mean delays and cancellations are inevitable and unavoidable – makes such a guarantee impossible.

It added that: "Consumers who relied on the flight details on the Manage Booking page had less time to make alternative travel arrangements, and some may have incurred greater cost in making alternate arrangements once they became aware of the cancellation of their flight. headtopics.com

It says the ACCC's case relates to cancelled flights that were left on sale for longer than 48 hours. It says the period of the post-COVID restart "was deeply disappointing and frustrating for customers, and difficult for our people".

It said Qantas cancelled thousands of flights during the period because the airline was struggling in the first half of 2022 under supply chain shortages which meant aircraft were grounded. It said there were also "huge spikes in sick leave and self-quarantine requirements left us short staffed" and that "some international borders were also still in flux". headtopics.com

"This was happening months ahead of when they were due to travel and our priority is always to find alternatives within hours or a day of their original departure time, focussing on those closest to their travel date first," Qantas said.

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas announces direct flight from Perth to Paris ahead of Olympic GamesWA is pushing to be the western gateway to the world with Perth still the only city in Australia with direct air connections from continental Europe. Read more ⮕

Qantas rejects ghost flight allegations Qantas has submitted to the Federal Court that the consumer watchdog’s case against it fails to grasp the “realities” of the aviation sector. Read more ⮕

Qantas Airways Denies Illegal Behavior in Ticket Sales Qantas Airways has filed its defence against legal action taken by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, denying allegations of selling tickets on already cancelled flights. The airline argues that the watchdog's case ignores the realities of the aviation industry. Read more ⮕

Qantas to Launch Direct Flights from Perth to Paris Qantas announces new direct flights from Perth to Paris starting from July 2024, just in time for the European summer and Paris Olympics. Travellers will also have the option of booking a 'circle fare' to fly into Paris and return from London or Rome on the same ticket. Read more ⮕