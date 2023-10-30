Qantas defends allegations of misleading ticket sales to customers

Qantas will fight allegations of misleading conduct levelled by the consumer watchdog which accuses the airline of selling tickets for flights already cancelled. The airline said while it “fully accepts it let customers down during the post-COVID restart”, including with high cancellation rates, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission case ignored the realities of the aviation industry.

“Restarting flying after the COVID shutdowns proved a challenge for the whole industry, with staff shortages and supply chain issues coinciding with huge pent-up demand. “Qantas cancelled thousands of flights as a result and there were many unacceptable delays.” The ACCC case ignored the key condition that applied to ticket sales, which is that no airline can guarantee flights won’t be delayed due to the nature of travel, including weather and operational issues, the airline said.

Matthew Wade to lead Australia’s T20 team for matches against India after Cricket World Cup7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Indian government shocked as Qatar sentences eight nationals to death over espionage claims7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Champion Australian jockey James McDonald produces ‘ride for the ages’ on board Romantic Warrior in Cox Plate epic7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Cam Waters hold off Shane van Gisbergen in Supercars epic on the Gold Coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Inside the Conjouring House Aussie ghost hunter Amy put her phone on the table. What happened next will haunt her forever7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Tennis legend Pete Sampras shares actress wife Bridgette Wilson’s cancer battle7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕