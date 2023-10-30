Qantas’ defence to selling tickets on ghost flight fails the pub test dismally

How this defence plays out in the courts, or in settlement negotiations with the ACCC, remains to be seen.By this definition, booking a ticket sounds more like a lucky dip or maybe one of those mystery flights that airlines used to sell.

Qantas’ public relations experts fully understand the use of this legalistic interpretation won’t assuage anger towards the airline, so it issued a statement saying it denied breaking any laws and acknowledging that customers were let down.

And if you follow this legal defence to its head-scratching conclusion, Qantas has not – as the competition regulator has alleged – deceived or misled customers even if it booked customers on cancelled flights. Because Qantas says it wasn’t selling a flight, it was selling a service, and it provided a replacement service.Rather it contends that “Qantas made no representation, at any time, that any particular flight had NOT been cancelled”. headtopics.com

So Qantas never said it would tell its passengers about cancellations? That really makes one’s head spin.“While Qantas will use reasonable endeavours to operate in accordance with its published flight schedules, and thereby to do its best to get consumers where they want to be on time, Qantas does not represent that it will use reasonable endeavours to operate any particular flight,” according to its statement of defence.

Qantas was essentially saying that it was trying to find solutions before the customers knew there was a problem and took it upon themselves to fix it. As for booking customers on cancelled flights, Qantas said it “wanted to offer our customers alternatives rather than the uncertainty and frustration that would have existed if we had simply pushed through the cancellation in our system before we were able to offer alternative flights to get them to their destination”. headtopics.com

