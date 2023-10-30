Qantas claims it doesn’t sell tickets to flights but ‘bundle of rights’ in defence against ACCC case

The ACCC alleges Qantas advertised and sold tickets for more than 8,000 flights that had already been cancelled. The alleged conduct occurred between May and July 2022.The ACCC alleges Qantas advertised and sold tickets for more than 8,000 flights that had already been cancelled. The alleged conduct occurred between May and July 2022.
Qantas also claimed that informing customers that it had already cancelled flights they were booked on would have created “uncertainty and frustration” and overwhelmed its phone lines, as the airline accuses the competition watchdog of ignoring the realities of the aviation industry.
Qantas said the bundle of rights were consistent with its “promise to do its best to get consumers where they want to be on time”. The bundle of rights included being rebooked on alternative options upon cancellation, but “expressly excluded any guarantee of flight times”. headtopics.com
On Monday, Qantas reiterated the period in question in 2022 had been a time of “massive upheaval” in aviation after pandemic border closures, and when it was the only Australian carrier flying internationally.“Restarting flying after the Covid shutdowns proved a challenge for the whole industry, with staff shortages and supply chain issues coinciding with huge pent-up demand. Qantas cancelled thousands of flights as a result and there were many unacceptable delays.
“The ACCC’s case relates to cancelled flights that were left on sale for longer than 48 hours. We acknowledge there were delays and we sincerely regret that this occurred, but crucially, it does not equate to Qantas obtaining a ‘fee for no service’ because customers were re-accommodated on other flights as close as possible to their original time or offered a full refund. headtopics.com