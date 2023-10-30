Qantas Claims It Didn't Make Money on Flight Cancellations

In today’s news, Australia’s national carrier claims it didn’t make money on its controversial flight cancellations, one of the oldest Australian activist investors tells Chanticleer how it makes money, and a house in south-west Sydney with a reserve price of $2 million sells for $4.6 million.Australia’s sharemarket opened lower after the S&P 500 entered correction territory. Qantas hit back at ACCC. Retail sales figures are expected later today.

The airline has blamed its booking systems and the “sheer scale” of travel changes for its failure to tell customers they had booked airfares on flights that had already been scrapped.Following his sale of Aconex to US giant Oracle, it is surprising to see the co-founder starting at square one. What is less surprising is well-known backers buying in.

The Albanese government says a planned trade deal with the EU is off the table until after the next federal election.Everyone knew that keeping the referee happy would be more important than ever in this World Cup, and New Zealand proved it at their own expense.The company that calls itself the Spirit of Australia would be best to show it believes in the spirit of consumer law, not the letter of it.Endeavour, Whitehaven, Magellan – spot fires are breaking out everywhere. headtopics.com

Qantas has been accused of breaking consumer law by allegedly advertising tickets for thousands of cancelled flights and failing to tell customers about ticket cancellations.

Qantas announces new direct flights from Perth to Paris starting from July 2024, just in time for the European summer and Paris Olympics. Travellers will also have the option of booking a 'circle fare' to fly into Paris and return from London or Rome on the same ticket.

Qantas has attributed its failure to inform customers about cancelled flights to issues with its booking systems and the large number of travel changes. The airline sold tickets for thousands of flights that had already been cancelled, causing confusion and inconvenience for travelers.