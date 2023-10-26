Qantas cabin crew member hospitalised after ‘unusual smell’ on flight

One woman has been taken to hospital after an “unusual smell” was reported on a Qantas flight which landed in Melbourne on Thursday night. Paramedics were called in to check the pilots and cabin crew, with one woman taken to hospital as a precaution. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Qantas crew member taken to hospital after an unusual was smell was detected. The smell was detected on the flight deck — where the pilots work — but did not affect passengers.

The pilots of the Boeing 717, flying from Canberra, “reported an unusual smell in the flight deck” before landing, Qantas said. Flight QF1527 landed normally at Melbourne Airport at 8.15pm, where paramedics assessed both pilots and cabin crew. “The pilots did not require any treatment, however one cabin crew member was taken to hospital for further medical checks,” the airline said. “No passengers were impacted by the smell.” The aircraft is now being assessed by engineers, Qantas said.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

MPs left hanging as Qantas charm offensive fails to launchQantas ticked off federal MPs again after a flight out of Canberra was delayed. Read more ⮕

Qantas crew member assessed after odd smell on planeA Qantas crew member has been taken to hospital after a flight from Canberra to Melbourne overnight. Read more ⮕

QAN ASX: Future Fund to vote against Qantas director Todd SampsonThe sovereign wealth fund, and other large investors in the airline, will not support the re-election of the advertising executive to the airline’s board. Read more ⮕

MPs left hanging as Qantas charm offensive fails to launchTry as it might, Qantas can’t seem to avoid annoying members of federal parliament. Read more ⮕

MPs left hanging as Qantas charm offensive fails to launchQantas ticked off federal MPs again after a flight out of Canberra was delayed. Read more ⮕