Qantas braces for protest vote at frosty annual meeting

If more than 25 per cent of shareholders vote against the remuneration report – which determines the final pay of former airline boss Alan Joyce, newly minted chief Vanessa Hudson and the rest of her executive team – there are few consequences for the business unless another strike against the remuneration report is recorded in 2024.

Qantas has undergone a serious fall from grace in the eyes of customers since flying resumed after COVID-19, but the crux of shareholder dissent can be narrowed to events that have unfolded since it revealed a record $2.47 billion in underlying profit on August 23.

Directors Maxine Brenner and Jacqueline Hey will also leave by February next year, while Michael L’estrange will retire at this year’s meeting.

A number of Qantas insiders who spoke to this masthead said it was likely the airline would have further pursued both matters if Joyce was still at the helm.

