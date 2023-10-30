Qantas Airways Denies Illegal Behavior in Ticket Sales

Qantas Airways has denied it behaved illegally when it sold tickets on thousands of already cancelled flights last year, arguing the consumer watchdog’s legal action “ignores the realities of the aviation industry”.

Qantas says it “fully accepts” it let customers down during the COVID-19 restart but did not behave illegally.The watchdog’s allegations led to the early exit of Qantas’ then chief executive Alan Joyce, who announced he would retire two months ahead of schedule days after the case was launched.

Qantas’ submission, signed by its lawyer Michelle Laidlaw, said these terms are made clear in its conditions of carriage, a part of its contract with customers. The ACCC said in August the ghost flights were advertised and sold for an average of two weeks after they had already been cancelled. The consumer watchdog also alleges ticket holders on about 10,000 flights were not told their flight had been cancelled for between 18 and 48 days. headtopics.com

Qantas submitted to the court that it has never told customers its “manage booking” page would reflect its latest scheduling decisions and denied it had wrongfully accepted payment on any of the flights outlined in the claim.when it announced its case against Qantas. Qantas has since analysed those examples and argues all domestic passengers on those flights were offered same-day flights that departed within the hour of their scheduled departure time.

“International borders were experiencing far more flux and there were unexpected delays to bringing long-range aircraft to fly overseas routes back into service,” Qantas said.

