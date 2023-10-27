PwC tax leaks scandal: big four firm will give up $10 million in annual fees by axing some audit work as it aims for ethical high ground

The nation’s largest corporate auditor, PwC Australia, will give up $10 million in annual fees by cutting the types of consulting services it provides audit clients.
The move is aimed at reducing the risk of conflict and is part of the firm’s effort to win back public trust after its . Auditing generates almost one-quarter of PwC’s revenue and is critical to management’s plan to rebuild the embattled firm’s standing in the Australian market.PwC will no longer provide “‘pure” consulting services such as IT advisory and data migration to its listed audit clients from July 2024, said Sue Horlin, PwC Australia’s new head of assurance.
" commitment is about acknowledging that stakeholders expect more action than ever before when it comes to real or perceived conflicts," she said., which PwC operations around the world are expected to take up. The firm's big four rivals – Deloitte, EY and KPMG – have yet to take up the voluntary measure since last month's announcement.
PwC says the consulting services it will no longer carry out for audit clients generate about $10 million in client fees, or 1.3 per cent of the firm’s $743 million in audit client fees for FY23. Non-audit services for audit clients made up about $124 million, or 17 per cent of its FY23 audit client fees.
In 2019, former PwC Australia chief executive Luke Sayers was so concerned about the conflicts between the firm's sprawling consulting business and its traditional auditing business that he led a failed push in 2019 to spin off the advisory business. In April, EY failed in a global push to spin off its consulting arm.
The tax leaks scandal involved a former PwC partner leaking confidential government information to others in the firm which was then use to advise clients how to sidestep tax laws the partner was helping design.