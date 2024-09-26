Putin Broadens Russia's Nuclear Doctrine To Include Conventional Attacks

Vladimir Putin announced changes to Russia 's nuclear doctrine at a meeting of the Security Council on the subject of nuclear deterrence in Moscow. Vladimir Putin has unveiled changes to conditions surrounding Russia 's use of nuclear weapons which he says will be put into effect if there was "reliable information" about a large-scale enemy attack.

Mr Putin said under the lowered threshold, Russia could deploy nuclear bombs even if it was struck with conventional weapons, and that Moscow would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a "joint attack". He said the new rules would be effectuated if Russia detected a large-scale launch of enemy missiles, aircraft or drones was coming its way: "The conditions for Russia's transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed."

Western aid for Kyiv has remained steady, with the US pledging a further $375 million in aid on Thursday, although it is unclear what bearing Mr Putin's nuclear threat will have on considerations of long-range weapon restrictions.it is "because of and not in spite of" the fact that Moscow has repeatedly held its nuclear arsenals over Western heads that leaders should take these threats seriously.

China, Pakistan, India, and North Korea possess the remainder, but neither has actively been involved in the Ukraine war. A further 32 states also either host nuclear weapons or endorse their use.How has Russia's threat been received? "The nuclear triad remains the most important guarantee of ensuring the security of our state and citizens, an instrument for maintaining strategic parity and balance of power in the world," he said.

