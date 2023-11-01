Pushing Buttons: Finally, I’ve found a game I can actually enjoy playing with my child

I was Mario, he played as Yoshi, a character designed for younger/less-experienced players, invulnerable to enemies and blessed with a helpfully generous flutter-jump.

I watched him finally get the hang of using a controller with a stick on it, and gradually get better at judging his jumps, and learn to deal with the frustration of inevitable failure.

Too often video games become a source of stress between parents and kids: arguments over screen time, telling your 12-year-old she can’t play Grand Theft Auto Online when all her friends are playing it, denying. Even the most games-literate parent becomes incensed when their teenager starts just one more Fortnite match three minutes before they know that dinner will be on the table, thus tying them up for at least 20 minutes.

I have banned free-to-play mobile games in our house, for instance, because they’re designed to capture as much time and attention as possible, and this has led to many complaints from my son, who is now pointed towards the kind of games that I think are worthwhile rather than whatever his friends are playing on their iPads or parents’ phones.

But games also offer beautiful moments of family connection, whether that’s through Wii Sports Bowling or a mother-daughter playthrough of. They can be shared adventures, not sources of conflict. For those of us who grew up with games and love them as adults, this is what we’re desperately hoping for, imagining blissful Sunday afternoons spent in mutual appreciation of the exact games we enjoyed as children.

