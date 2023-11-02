Pup art: the 2023 Dog Photography awards

Caravaggio today – first place, dogs and people category.Photograph: Anne-Laurie Lége/Dog Photography awards

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: The 2023 BirdLife Australia photography awardsMid-air fights, jabbering gang-gangs and villainous magpies are some of the 68 finalists of this year’s premier bird shots competition

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Mini mutts jockey for top dog honours in Melbourne Pup raceMelbourne’s inner north will be flooded with tiny dogs in tiny silks this weekend.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Pakistan v Bangladesh: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Can Pakistan cut the gap to the top four or will Bangladesh arrest a run of five straight defeats? Find out with our team of writers

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘AI’ named most notable word of 2023 by Collins dictionaryChosen from a list that includes ‘greedflation’, ‘nepo baby’ and ‘deinfluencing’, use of term has quadrupled this year

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Diamonds complete clean sweep of South Africa to wrap up 2023 seasonAustralia ends a year that included another Netball World Cup crown and Quad Series and Constellation Cup titles with a series sweep of South Africa.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: New Zealand v South Africa: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Both sides will be hoping to cement their top-four slots, but who will come out on top? Join our team writers

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕