‘Punished for Labor’s incompetence’: Vic Police annual report reveals fewer cops on the beat

In contrast to the fall in police numbers, Victoria’s crime rate has increased over the past year, with the number of offences per 100,000 people climbing 5.7 per cent from June 2022 to June 2023. According to shadow police minister Brad Battin, the annual report data “proves yet again that Victorians continue to be punished for Labor’s incompetence.”

The latest Victoria police annual report reveals there are fewer cops on the beat than a year ago, however the crime rate has gone up over the same period. Picture: Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Mr Battin said there were currently 800 vacancies in Victoria Police but recruitment advertising was down 20 per cent compared to a year ago. “Victoria Police are suffering from cuts to staff and a lack of investment in quality recruiting methods,” Mr Battin said.

“This means there are fewer Police on the beat, 24 hour stations are closed when they’re supposed to be open, and crimes are going unsolved.In September, the Herald Sun revealed the state was facing a mass exodus of frontline officers with one in five members warning they were likely to leave the force in the next year. If they follow through this could leave Victoria with 3,500 fewer officers.

According to a study of 1,039 Victorian officers by researchers at RMIT and Swinburne Universities, 67 per cent of Police are feeling burnt out. A further 55 per cent said they were likely to explore other career opportunities, while 21 per cent said they were likely or very likely to leave the police workforce in the next year.

