Punch at influencer party breaks the internet

A bodyguard working for Jack Doherty punched a man in the face after the popular YouTuber got in an argument with fellow influencer Corinna Kopf at a fancy-dress party in Los Angeles. Doherty, 20, a popular Gen Z influencer, shared a video clip on X of the wild incident, which occurred while he was live on streaming platform Kick at a Halloween party on Friday night.The video has been viewed 6.6 million times. He added in a follow-up post, “Context: they were pressing us.”In the video, Doherty is seen arguing with Kopf, 27, who is dressed as a Hooters waitress, over an apparent snub earlier during the party.
Kopf, a popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator, had turned down a request to join Doherty on a livestream, video showed.as influencer and content creator Kane Kongg, approaches and exchanges words with a member of Kopf's entourage, who is dressed in '80s fluoro activewear with a singlet that reads "get physical".
Doherty can be heard telling his bodyguard to “chill” before Kongg throws a punch, knocking the man flat on the ground.Kopf and her friends yell at the bodyguard, who responds with expletives. “What is wrong with you?” she screams. “Are you f**king crazy?”A longer video of the lead-up to the incident posted to X showed the victim and other members of Kopf’s entourage approach Doherty outside the party and accuse him of “talking s**t” about Kopf.
According to TMZ, Kongg, who has nearly 640,000 followers on Instagram, was involved in a similar incident in 2019 when he"I don't know why you'd be broadcasting your security guard sucker punching some guy for what looks like no reason. That seems like exhibit A in the lawsuit for that guy if he wants," one X user wrote.But many of Doherty's young fans supported him. "THAT DUDE WAS ASKING FOR IT NO CAP," one wrote.