Pumped Hydro Projects at Risk of Missing Funding Contracts for Green Energy Rollout

Pumped hydro projects are at risk of missing out on critical funding contracts being offered under the federal government’s plan to hasten the green energy rollout , despite warnings the technology could be key to keeping the lights on once more coal generators retire.

However, some of the nation’s largest electricity companies are raising concerns that pumped hydro will likely be precluded from participating in the Commonwealth-funded capacity investment scheme, the Albanese government’s signature policy to underwrite the financing of enough large renewable generation and storage to help double the share of clean power in the grid by 2030.

“We expect the capacity investment scheme may be insufficient to support pumped hydro storage given higher capital intensity, early development risk and lead times,” EnergyAustralia head of regulatory affairs Lawrence Irlam said.

Snowy 2.0, for example, has faced billions of dollars in budget blowouts and years of delays. Originally planned to be operational by 2024, it is now not expected to be completed until 2028.

