Public housing worker accused of propositioning vulnerable woman

The woman, who is a survivor of domestic violence and had fled in order to escape her ex-partner, said the Homes New South Wales employee sent her explicit text messages from his work phone.The woman, who is a survivor of domestic violence and had fled in order to escape her ex-partner, said the Homes New South Wales employee sent her explicit text messages from his work phone.
“Basically, he said to me, if you let me use you and let me do things, I’ll get you a house,” said the woman, whom Guardian Australia cannot name. “At first I tried to go along with him. But he got too disgusting.”The woman said she had moved home 12 times since leaving her ex-partner a few years ago and is on the priority waitlist for public housing. She said she felt she had been “preyed upon” due to her vulnerabilities.
“I’ve just been barely able to function mentally for the past few weeks, it triggered a lot of past trauma and added to the hell I’ve been living for the past three years,” she said. “It’s taken all of my strength to just be able to parent without having it affect my child’s mental health too.”A police spokesperson said: “On Monday 16 September 2024, officers … commenced an investigation following reports of alleged offences committed by a NSW Government employee.
Donovan said the housing system should be “resourced and structurally set up” to support them into safety.
