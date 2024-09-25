Public housing worker accused of propositioning vulnerable woman

The woman, who is a survivor of domestic violence and had fled in order to escape her ex-partner, said the Homes New South Wales employee sent her explicit text messages from his work phone.The woman, who is a survivor of domestic violence and had fled in order to escape her ex-partner, said the Homes New South Wales employee sent her explicit text messages from his work phone.

“Basically, he said to me, if you let me use you and let me do things, I’ll get you a house,” said the woman, whom Guardian Australia cannot name. “At first I tried to go along with him. But he got too disgusting.”The woman said she had moved home 12 times since leaving her ex-partner a few years ago and is on the priority waitlist for public housing. She said she felt she had been “preyed upon” due to her vulnerabilities.

“I’ve just been barely able to function mentally for the past few weeks, it triggered a lot of past trauma and added to the hell I’ve been living for the past three years,” she said. “It’s taken all of my strength to just be able to parent without having it affect my child’s mental health too.”A police spokesperson said: “On Monday 16 September 2024, officers … commenced an investigation following reports of alleged offences committed by a NSW Government employee.

Donovan said the housing system should be “resourced and structurally set up” to support them into safety.

Domestic Violence Public Housing Sexual Harassment Corruption New South Wales

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Public appeal after Queensland grandmother found dead 860km away from home in New South WalesW﻿endy Hansen went missing from Queensland in February. Months later, her remains would be found in New South Wales.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Bureau of Meteorology issues severe weather warnings for Western Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Ten of the best homes for sale in New South WalesLooking for your next home within NSW? We’ve found 10 great options from around the state.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Police appeal for help to find guns stolen from New South Wales townD﻿etectives are concerned the 27 handguns could end up in the hands of criminals in regional New South Wales.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Two dead after car sinks into creek near Queensland New South Wales border7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Helicopters Help Inspect Fire Trails Ahead Of Bushfire Season In New South WalesWith much of the New South Wales network damaged by bad weather, the government has enlisted help from helicopters to inspect and clear vital fire trails ahead of the upcoming bushfire season. The aerial inspections allow for a quicker assessment of the condition of over 30,000 kilometers of fire trails compared to ground crews who would take months to complete the task.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »