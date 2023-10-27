Public given glimpse of rare, delicate photos from State Library of NSW collection for first time

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onLibraries have long been about more than just books, but it may still come as a surprise that the State Library of NSW holds about 2 million photographs.

This image of Ned Kelly in 1874, attributed to Charles Nettleton, was taken at the end of the bushranger's second jail sentence.It begins with Australia's oldest surviving photograph, traverses early experiments with colour, the rise of press photography, and through to some of the best contemporary works.

Among the rarest is a photo of Ned Kelly affixed to his criminal file, and a volume of the princes of India containing original albumen prints. "They're not really made for exhibition. In fact, the intention of most of this stuff was never to be on a wall like this," he said.Rather than attempting to tell a comprehensive visual history of Australia, Mr Barker says the exhibition simply offers a taste of the variety in the archives. headtopics.com

"The scope and depth of this is so immense that you really get this huge picture of Australia through the eyes of these 200 photographers."The exhibition includes highlights from its most-prized collections such as Frank Hurley's personal album of the Shackleton expedition, the Holtermann collection documenting life on the goldfields, and Max Dupain's commercial archive.

Unlike modern photographs, which generally conform to the same dimensions, earlier photos come in all shapes and sizes.Measuring just 6 by 5 centimetres, the daguerreotype of doctor and politician Dr William Bland is the oldest known surviving photograph in Australia.Taken in 1845, it remained in family hands until it was acquired in 1993. headtopics.com

