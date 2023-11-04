Protests in Jerusalem demand Netanyahu's resignation over Hamas attack

An Emergency Warning has been issued for parts of Nambeelup, Serpentine and the Shire of Murray in Western Australia. For the latest, search onThousands of Israelis have been protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence, demanding he resign over the deadly October 7 Hamas attack, as Arab leaders demand an immediate ceasefire in meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The health ministry in Gaza says more than 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children, have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza since October 7. Israel's ground forces have encircled Gaza City since Thursday after weeks of air and artillery strikes, in retaliation for Hamas's attack, which killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took more than 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials.The protesters called for Mr Netanyahu's resignation and the release of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas.Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in central Jerusalem, calling on his resignation in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the latest Israel-Gaza war. Mr Netanyahu has so far refused to take responsibility for the attack, in which several thousand Hamas militants burst into Israel and killed over 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages back to Gaz

