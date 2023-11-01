Protesters release rodents painted colours of Palestinian flag in Birmingham McDonald’s

West Midlands police said: “We’re investigating after live rodents were thrown into a restaurant off Watson Road, Nechells. We understand the distress this will have caused and it’s not acceptable in any circumstances.

They urged anyone with information, photos or video footage of the incident to submit it to the force. As the animals scurry around the floor, diners can be seen running away. He can then be heard shouting: “Boycott Israel” and “Fuck Israel.”

McDonald’s UK said: “We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant last night. The restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Rita Panahi calls out the left’s ‘lunacy’ at pro-Palestinian protestsRita Panahi has called out the “lunacy” of the left at pro-Palestinian protests with groups such as “Queers for Palestine” attending the rallies.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Six former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communitiesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged the protection of civilian lives, as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Palestinian Village Forced to Leave Amid Settler ViolenceResidents of Zanuta, a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, are forced to leave their homes due to intense settler violence following the Hamas attack on Israel. The community, mostly herders, have decided to relocate after enduring beatings, destruction of property, and theft by armed settlers.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Top UN official in New York resigns over ‘genocide’ of Palestinian civiliansCraig Mokhiber, director of human rights body, accuses the US, UK and much of Europe as ‘wholly complicit in the horrific assault’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘What a misnomer’: IDF disputes Palestinian refugee camp claimIsraeli Defence Force international spokesperson Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus has engaged in a heated back and forth with an ABC radio host, over deadly air strikes launched by the IDF on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: What is a human shield and how has Hamas been accused of using them?Israel claims group has placed command centre under hospital and is deliberately shielding behind Palestinian civilians

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕