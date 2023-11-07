Protesters Attack Famous Velázquez Painting at National Gallery

Police have arrested two protesters after they attacked a famous Diego Velázquez painting at the National Gallery in London, smashing the glass with hammers. Rokeby Venus, painted by Velázquez in the 1600s, was slashed by the suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914. Activists hit the protective glass on a Diego Velázquez at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

(Just Stop Oil via AP) One of the protesters who launched the attack said: "Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds, not words". The group has made multiple attacks on some of the world's most fabled artworks as it tries to drive home its goal of stopping the use of fossil fuels

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Just Stop Oil protesters smash glass on painting at National GalleryTwo activists arrested after Rokeby Venus artwork targeted, as dozens of others held after blocking Whitehall

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Turkish police tear gas pro-Palestinian protesters at air baseTurkish police Sunday fired tear gas to disperse a pro-Palestinian rally staged outside a military base housing US forces just hours before the arrival in Ankara of Washington's top diplomat.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Turkish police fire tear gas and water cannon as pro-Palestine protesters storm US baseThe demonstration was organised ahead of US secretary of state Antony Blinken's to Ankara where he is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan to discuss the situation in Gaza

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel-Hamas: Protesters mass at Netanyahu’s house as anger growsThe protests coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe their prime minister should resign, showing growing public fury.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Pro-Palestine protest: thousands rally in London's Trafalgar SquareThousands of protesters marched in the streets across London and the UK

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Ordeal of ‘Britain’s loneliest sheep’ continues as activists accused of intimidating farm staffPolice called to farm in Scotland after after ‘scary’ visit by by animal rights protesters

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »