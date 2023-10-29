Protest Vote Expected at Endeavour's Annual Meeting

Endeavour will be hit by a protest vote against its executive remuneration at its annual meeting of shareholders this week, but a push by its largest investor to install his ally on the board of the liquor retailer has failed.as a director against the wishes of the rest of the board, and has waged a campaign against the company which he regards as a poor performer.

Bruce Mathieson, Endeavour’s largest shareholder, is not happy with the strategy the company is pursuing at its Dan Murphy’s chain.Norges Bank Investment Management, a Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, is among the large funds voting against the election of Mr Wavish and in favour of the remuneration report, as recommended by the board.

Institutional Shareholder Services, CGI Glass Lewis and Ownership Matters, three influential proxy advisory groups, have all recommended shareholders vote against Mr Wavish’s election, as has the “The value lost to date totals more than $6.2 billion and there is no end in sight. The case for change has never been more apparent,” he wrote. headtopics.com

Private equity giant KKR sold its 80 per cent in Australian Venue Co in late August for $1.4 billion to another private equity group, Hong Kong’s PAG. “The share price is in free-fall. When are you going to do the right thing by shareholders and step down, so the company can get back on track?” the letter reads, adding that Endeavour chief executive Steve Donohue is overseeing a “flawed strategy”.

