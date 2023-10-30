Proposed Grass Growth Limit Law in Victoria's South-East Under Review

A council in Victoria's south-east has conceded a proposed local law to limit grass growth to 30 centimetres needs to be re-worded to make farmland exempt.South Gippsland Shire Council is reviewing its local laws, which are due to expire in April 2024Mayor Nathan Hersey says the clause was not intended to restrict the growth of feed, fodder, or hayOne of the ideas on the table is to make landowners keep their grass and vegetation down to at least 30cm in height.

Dairy Farmers Victoria committee member Benjamin Vagg said there was a lot of confusion about the restrictions and where they were being implemented. "It's an animal welfare strategy to conserve our forages and being limited to 30cm is just not feasible."

"People love to sensationalise things and jump on board with something to make it look like it's more ridiculous than it is," he said. "Just because a property is in an agricultural zone — doesn't mean that it's being used for agricultural purposes," he said. headtopics.com

"There's certain things that happen in a residential area or township setting that would be considered unacceptable, but are quite normal in a farm zone," he said."I'm sure there will be amendments coming … there's been quite a lot of feedback about the length of grass anywhere within the shire that hadn't delineated between agriculture and a township setting.

