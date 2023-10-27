Proposed ban over material used in many new Australian homes

Discussions are ramping up over a potential blanket ban on the use of all engineered stone, over its links to the deadly lung disease silicosis.

﻿Federal, state and territory workplace ministers met today to review a report from SafeWork Australia, which has recommended banning the product, irrespective of crystalline silica content.Family of murdered water polo coach break silenceInhaling the dust causes inflammation which over time, leads to scarring of the lung tissue, which causes stiffening of the lungs making it difficult to breathe.

"There is no toxicological evidence of a 'safe' threshold of crystalline silica content in engineered stone, or that other chemicals found in engineered stone do not pose a health risk to workers."Discussions are ramping up over a potential blanket ban on the use of all engineered stone over its links to the deadly lung disease silicosis. headtopics.com

