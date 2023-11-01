Promise to explore national DV register after WA barrister allegedly murdered at Perth Crown Towers

Alice McShera﻿, 34, was found dead in Perth's Crown Towers in Burswood about 11am on Monday with serious head injuries believed to be caused by a blunt instrument.Alice McShera﻿, 34, was found dead in the Crown Towers in Perth. (Facebook)﻿"It would have to be national and we would work with the police and other states to look for any opportunity to suppress DV... so of course we will have a look at this," state's attorney general John Quigley said on Wednesday.

