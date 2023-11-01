Promise to explore national DV register after WA barrister allegedly murdered at Perth Crown Towers

Alice McShera, 34, was found dead in Perth's Crown Towers in Burswood about 11am on Monday with serious head injuries believed to be caused by a blunt instrument.Alice McShera, 34, was found dead in the Crown Towers in Perth. (Facebook)"It would have to be national and we would work with the police and other states to look for any opportunity to suppress DV... so of course we will have a look at this," state's attorney general John Quigley said on Wednesday.
