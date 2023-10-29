Prominent US figures face backlash and firings for pro-Palestinian statements

David Velasco of Artforum was reportedly fired after the magazine published an open letter in support of Palestinians.

“David Velasco’s firing is unacceptable and bodes ominously for the future of the magazine,” Hatfield wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Velasco was fired shortly after the letter’s publication. He had served as Artforum’s editor-in-chief for six years.. “I’m disappointed that a magazine that has always stood for freedom of speech and the voices of artists has bent to outside pressure.”“I have been informed that I am being replaced as the Editor in Chief of for retweeting a piece that calls out indifference to the lives of Palestinian civilians,” Eisen wrote.

Maha Dakhil, a co-head of the motion picture department with CAA, has stepped down from the agency’s internal board and will be stepping back from her position at the agency, But screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has dropped Dakhil, who served as a long-time agent for the writer of The Social Network, and left CAA over the remarks, headtopics.com

Police brace for Israeli and Palestinian protests in Sydney CBDSydney Police are preparing for the biggest protests since the war in the Middle East began. Palestinian and Israeli supporters are set to hold demonstrations tomorrow. Both sides held smaller rallies yesterday where the Prime Minister was singled out for supporting Israel. Read more ⮕

Palestinian Australians awake to daily nightmareMusa Al-Madhoun was watching TV at home in the suburbs of Melbourne when he learnt an Israeli missile had destroyed the Al-Madhoun family compound in Beit Lahia, killing 14 people. Read more ⮕

Palestinian Australians despair loss of contact with loved ones in Gaza warzoneWith all internet and phone connections now cut, many people have lost their only way of checking on family and friends Read more ⮕

Empty prams fill Sydney strip in support of Israel, with pro-Palestinian rallies to be heldMore than 1,000 police are expected in Sydney as events is support of Israel, and separately Palestinians take place. Read more ⮕

Palestinian Australians awake to daily nightmareMousa Al-Madhoun was watching TV at home in the suburbs of Melbourne when he learnt an Israeli missile had destroyed the Al-Madhoun family compound in Beit Lahia, killing 14 people. Read more ⮕

Calls to free Palestinian refugee detained in Australia for a decade7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕