Progressive miler Another Wil becomes Doncaster favourite

While Ciaron Maher could have half-a-dozen runners in Saturday’s Doncaster , two contrasting stories highlight how tough it is to get just a single horse into one of Australia’s great handicaps. Progressive milers Another Wil and Jimmysstar started the autumn with designs on the Randwick big mile, but the only way there was winning and winning the right races. Another Wil strolls in to win last week’s Doncaster Prelude and complete Ciaron Maher ’s Doncaster plan.

Maher planned programs to focus on qualifying races knowing the window was small for the talented pair.– has him a $3.80 Doncaster favourite with the featherweight of 50kg. “He had to take the necessary steps and he did,” Maher said. “Even up to last week we needed a bit of luck to get him in the Prelude because he was an emergency in that race. Everything had to go right. “I thought he was good enough for a Doncaster, so after his wins in Melbourne we got him up here and trialled him and he did everything righ

