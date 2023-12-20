Productivity Commission calls for removal of charity status for agricultural entities

Two companies set up to promote the agricultural industry are getting charity tax concessions despite annual revenues of more than $1bn each. Under existing rules, the companies have been given charity status, which can make them eligible for tax breaks, including income and payroll tax, GST concessions and deductible gift recipient (DGR) status.

But the arrangements have long drawn criticism and now the Productivity Commission has said “all charities that advance industry” should be removed from DGR status, and has criticised all tax concessions for agricultural entities





