Producer's Scandalous Behavior Revealed in Court

Good Taylor Auerbach comes to court with a fresh haircut and wearing black and white, brave as a kamikaze pilot – and he is here to tell the truth. He is flush with adrenaline, itching to spill the beans, pumped for cross-examination. Naughty Taylor went out on a bender with a potential interview subject for the television show on which he was working as a producer, wined him, dined him and organised Thai masseuses to attend to him on the company credit card.
Rhett Wyman The potential interview subject was the former Liberal party staffer Bruce Lehrmann, who then and to this day denies raping his colleague Brittany Higgins in a ministerial suite in Canberra.program and offered his resignation. “I have let you down and let the show down,” he wrote. “Last night I spent thousands and thousands on something that had nothing to do with wor
