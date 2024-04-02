Producer Accuses Colleague of Leaking Personal Text Messages

Former Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach claims Bruce Lehrmann leaked Brittany Higgins’ personal text messages to the program after the producer and Mr Lehrmann went on a two-night bender that included partying with sex workers.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Service NSW worker convicted after leaking data to accused kidnapperT﻿he woman handed over confidential information to her boyfriend, who is accused of kidnapping a Sydney man and demanding ransom.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

My clingy colleague has bought a house almost next doorHe should have talked about this before moving in, says Philippa Perry. I’m on amber alert here…

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Astrological Compatibility and MotherhoodA conversation with a colleague about astrological compatibility and motherhood leads to self-doubt and reflection.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Peter Dutton refuses to support religious discrimination law changes without seeing detailsOpposition leader accuses Anthony Albanese of ‘setup’ after prime minister demands bipartisan support

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann hit with legal threat from ex-Seven producer over masseuse denialTaylor Auerbach, a former producer on Seven’s Spotlight program, has sent a concerns notice, the first step in defamation proceedings, to Bruce Lerhmann.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann hit with legal threat from ex-Seven producer over masseuse denialTaylor Auerbach, a former producer on Seven’s Spotlight program, has sent a concerns notice, the first step in defamation proceedings, to Bruce Lerhmann.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »