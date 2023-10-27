Former Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Russian figure who sources said Moscow had enlisted to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia’s invasion, was shot and wounded in a late-night attack, family and officials said.

A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, said Tsaryov was in intensive care. Of the attack, the source said only that “according to the situation at the moment, Tsaryov “was hit by two shots from a firearm”.Tsaryov, the source said, was in critical condition, with doctors fighting to save his life. “But there is a good chance he will be kicking the bucket,” they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels for the NATO defence ministers’ summit earlier this month.Tsaryov, who runs hotels in Crimea, said Reuters’ account had “very little to do with reality”. headtopics.com

Tsaryov has been placed under sanctions by Ukraine, the United States and a number of other Western countries.Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, was asked on television about the shooting.

