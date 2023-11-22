Pro-Palestinian Protest in Sydney Leads to Arrests and Charges

Police have arrested and charged more than 20 people after a pro-Palestinian protest at Sydney’s Port Botany blocked a road leading to the shipping facility on Tuesday night. In chaotic scenes, police from the riot squad and officers on horseback tried to break up the protest, which included children. Officers dragged protesters from the road after they failed to comply with an order to move on. At one point, protesters lifted a child in a pram over the top of the crowd.

"There was dragging, pushing, shoving. There were elderly women and girls, and kids in the protest, and they didn't respect that," organiser Ahmed Abadla, from Palestine Justice Movement Sydney, said. "We aim not to have any violence incorporated into our rallies. Police started the whole thing and the crowd got angry." NSW Premier Chris Minns defended the police actions, saying he had been briefed on the situation and he "completely rejected" any suggestion they had acted inappropriatel





