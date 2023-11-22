Pro-Palestine School Strike in Sydney Organized by University Students

Most promotional material for a planned pro-Palestine school strike in Sydney on Friday is being generated by activist university students rather than high-schoolers. Posts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as other resources for the classroom walkout, are being produced by students associated with the Socialist Alternative and other activist groups. High school students will strike on Friday afternoon ahead of a planned rally at Town Hall in support of Palestine.

As a wave of protest continues to ripple through the state, students are planning to walk out of classrooms on Friday in response to the war in Israel and Gaza. Hamas killed 1200 people in a surprise assault on October 7. Israeli rockets and ground attacks have since killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza. “If you want to change the world, get an education,” Minns said. “I don’t want a situation where we’ve got schools becoming the enemy and young people feeling like they’ve got to take strike action in response to it





