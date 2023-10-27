is in a critical condition after he was shot twice in an apparent assassination attempt at a sanatorium in Crimea.

Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian figure who played a prominent political role in the 2014 war against the Kyiv government, was shot twice by an unknown assailant, his associates have confirmed. “Oleg is fighting for his life. After the attempt on his life tonight, Oleg lost a lot of blood,” wrote Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which is under Moscow’s partial control.

Rogov, a close ally of Tsaryov’s, said that he had been shot twice. He denied earlier reports that Tsaryov had been stabbed. Video taken from near the sanatorium showed an ambulance and warning tape near the alleged crime scene.Tsaryov’s account on Telegram said that his relatives had confirmed the assassination attempt. When the ambulance arrived to take him away, Tsaryov was unconscious and “had lost a lot of blood”, a statement from the channel’s administrators said. headtopics.com

Tsaryov himself denied the claims, calling them “pretty funny” because he had been driven off Kremlin television and was then employed as a “sanatorium director in Yalta”. Tsaryov served as a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada parliament from 2002 to 2014, when he switched sides to support the Russian proxy forces seeking to secede from Ukraine. In 2014, he became the speaker of the parliament of “Novorossiya,” a short-lived confederation of the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist governments, which had been endorsed by the Kremlin and openly sought an annexation into Russia.

