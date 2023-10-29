Private Security Firms Patrolling Streets in Northern Territory

These are guards from the private security firms paid millions of dollars by the Northern Territory government.

The guards appear to have no extra powers except to be a visible security presence, to provide what's been described in council documents as "quasi law and order". Four Corners spent weeks in Darwin talking to dozens of locals, people visiting the city from communities, business owners, community leaders, lawyers, and people who run charitable organisations.

"That blue shirt mob grabbed me by my shirt, nearly ripped my shirt off and nearly choked my neck, that's wrong," Nathias says. "They do that to a lot of people in Darwin … they do that for every Aboriginal person — tell us to go, tell us to, you know, f**k off or something."Both say security guards told them they were banned from the CBD.TPS security did not respond to questions about the incident.

Ngalakan man John Paterson, who heads the NT's peak body for Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services, says it can be difficult for people visiting from remote communities to find accommodation.It's these people sleeping on the streets who are having many of the dealings with security patrols."They're humans, they have the same rights as you and I have.

"They seem to have the power to wear a blue shirt, the power to drive a golf cart on the footpath. Beyond that, it's hard to see what power they have."Earlier this year, two TPS guards were charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering serious harm over an incident that occurred while they were on a publicly funded patrol.These security companies don't just do publicly funded patrols — they have other clients, such as shopping centres and nightclubs.

