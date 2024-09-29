Private Schools Demand Full Fees Even When Students Withdraw Due To Bullying

Private schools are insisting parents pay a full term’s fees – amounting to up to $10,000 – if they withdraw their children due their being a victim of bullying, prompting calls for schools to relax rules if student safety is at risk.
The Programme for International Student Assessment research found boys were more likely to report being threatened or mocked, and girls to report they’d been left out on purpose or been the victim of nasty rumours. One family at a high-fee Sydney girls’ college told the school, which was aware of the bullying, that their daughter was too distressed to continue. The school insisted the family pay the term’s notice, which cost almost $9000.
Rachael Murrihy, an expert in bullying from The Kidman Centre, said the psychological safety of a child could mean parents had no choice but to send them to a different school. “In that case there should absolutely be leeway ,” she said.
