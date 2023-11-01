Priscilla Presley reveals ‘unbearable’ heartbreak of losing Lisa Marie in rare interview

She rarely does interviews, a reflection of her intense desire for privacy that so endeared her to Elvis. (She didn’t even tell her classmates at school they were dating, despite him being the world’s biggest star at the time.)
As Baz Luhrmann, who directed “Elvis,” last year’s smash hit movie about the rock ’n’ roll legend, said: “There’s the Kennedys, and there’s the Presleys. They are the royal families of America. And in different ways, they are both where Shakespeare says, ‘wedded to calamity.’ Is it genetic, is it because they have such high standards?
It was a horrible, gut-wrenching irony that Lisa Marie fell ill on the night she and Priscilla had attended the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his brilliant portrayal of Elvis. Two days later, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough called Priscilla saying she was in the hospital, and Priscilla should come to her immediately, but by the time she arrived, it was too late.
“Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her. He took his own life, and he was the love of her life, that child, she adored him. She would do anything for him, anything. And we were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I want to be here,’ and I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘You know, my Ben,’ and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before.”“I think so,” Priscilla replied.
After Lisa Marie’s untimely death, Priscilla discovered her daughter had secretly changed her will in 2016, removing her as the Elvis estate manager and co-trustee and replacing her with her own two older children, Benjamin and Riley Keough, herself a successful actress.
