Prince of Wales to Take on Unprecedented Role

The Prince of Wales is set to return to full-time royal duties this week and to take on a truly unprecedented role .

On Wednesday, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to return to school after their three-week Easter half term break andEven though His Majesty and his fountain pens are still scribbling away on official State business at home and even though Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still has to turn up once a week to listen to His Majesty bang on about the dwindling badger population and whatever his good friend the Dalai Lama has been WhatsApping him about, the King’s public-facing...

However, don’t expect to see the prince suddenly adopting his father’s compulsive, unrelenting working-all-hours approach or his questionable willingness to accept plastic carrier bags filled with millions of pounds of cold, hard ready cash for his charities.

“I think you’ll see him try and balance the demands of state with the demands of being a good family man, taking care of his sick wife and making sure his kids are doing OK,” the friend of the Waleses’ told Sykes. “I’m sure that will mean doing more stuff online. He can ‘WFH’ and do hybrid working a bit. Frankly, it has more impact because it reaches many more people.”

This WFH, King-ternship sounds all well and good on paper but will it actually work? There is a big difference between being visible on a computer screen and actually getting on a train to Sheffield to accept limp bunches of supermarket flowers from cheering crowds in Uniqlo puffers.

