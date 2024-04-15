Prince Harry's Appeal to Regain UK Police Protection Rejected

The Duke of Sussex has experienced another setback in his legal battle over the loss of his UK police protection. Prince Harry has suffered another major blow in his battle over the loss of his UK police protection after his bid to appeal the High Court’s ruling was rejected on Monday.embarked upon legal action over the British Home Office’s decision to revoke his personal security after he quit royal duties and moved to the US in early 2020.

Harry outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 27, 2023. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP During the case, Harry’s legal team had claimed that he’d been “singled out” and treated “less favourably” during the determination of his level of taxpayer-funded protection.

Prince Harry UK Police Protection Legal Battle Appeal High Court Ruling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry loses initial attempt to appeal against security rulingSpokesperson says Duke of Sussex will challenge decision and hopes to ‘obtain justice from the court of appeal’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘may end feud’ despite one final issue7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Prince Harry ‘making efforts’ to see William and Kate during upcoming visitPrince Harry is reportedly more eager than ever to repair relations with Prince William and Princess Catherine following Kate’s shock cancer diagnosis.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan issue 22-word statement following Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancer diagnosis7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Prince Harry says tabloids intercepted phone calls of his mother, the late Princess Diana, and fatherH﻿is mother, the late Princess Diana, and his father, now King Charles III were targeted, lawyers for the Prince alleged.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Lawyers for Prince Harry allege journalists working for Rupert Murdoch's British tabloids bugged his phonesLawyers for Prince Harry allege the royal and his mother both had calls unlawfully intercepted by the staff of Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) tabloids.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »