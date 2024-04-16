Prince Harry and Meghan Criticized for Private Jet Use

got something of a press kicking for their new-found love of private jet ting? and their children flew on a budget airline to Scotland . The blurry shots of two future Kings and a future Queen deplaning and ferrying their own hand luggage across the tarmac looking like absolute normies off on an all-inclusive Benidorm break could not have been a sharper-clawed rejoinder to the Sussexes’ Mediterranean jetsetting.

On Saturday, the duke played in a charity game which was dutifully filmed by the dozen-strong crew though, per reports, he won’t actually star in the show. On the sidelines wasPrince Harry and Meghan Markle being followed by a camera crew for his new Netflix documenrat on polo. Picture: MiamiPIXX/Vaem

Prince William enjoyed a pint in the pub over the weekend but wasn’t papped. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesThe timing of Harry and Meghan, having left the UK to escape the fiendish clutches of the British media who had used them so ill, only to find themselves continued, relentless tabloid fodder, while at exactly the same time William has just proven he can go down his local and barely raise an eyebrow, is really something.

But having got “out of there,” is the Sussexes’ newish ‘here’ in the United States that much better? Or peaceful?

