P﻿rime Minister Anthony Albanese has told a French national he is "welcome" to stay in Australia after he fought off theof construction workers Damien Guerot and Silas Despreaux stopping Joel Cauchi on a stationary escalator in an attempt to end his murderous rampage on Saturday afternoon.

Guerot was standing at the top of the escalator with the bollard and later wielded a metal cafe chair as he and other bystanders sprinted after Inspector Amy Scott towards Cauchi, according to theDamien Guerot help to stop Joel Cauchi's murderous rampage by defending him with a bollard at Bondi's Westfield. Guerot is dealing with an Australian visa application but Albanese told reporters this morning that he was welcome here.

