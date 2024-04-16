Prime Minister's Return to Parliament

would have preferred the Easter recess to go on indefinitely. The more that people see of him these days, the further he drops in the polls. So loitering in Downing Street, online shopping for Adidas trainers or taking the dog for a walk is about as good as it gets for the prime minister these days. At least that ensures the level of public contempt rises at a more or less manageable rate.

It was a predictably smiley Sunak, then, who sauntered into the Commons shortly before 3.30pm on Monday toon the Iranian attacks on Israel at the weekend and the involvement of the RAF in defending against them. For once, the Commons was a safe place for him. Nothing could possibly go wrong. Not for the next 90 minutes, at any rate. Result.

We want security, he continued. We needed calmer heads to prevail. Hmm. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu aren’t exactly noted for their calm heads. Both prefer taking a step forward rather than a step back. There was no moral equivalence, he said. Israel had the right to do what it liked because it was our ally. Not his most convincing line but only George Galloway really objected. But then Honourable George, who has had more political parties than even Lee Anderson, would blame the climate crisis on Israel if he could.

