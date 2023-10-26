Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes AUKUS hopes to new US House Speaker Mike Johnson

Anthony Albanese has personally lobbied America's new house speaker to help cement the AUKUS submarines deal by the end of this year – just a day after his appointment to the powerful job.But some Republicans have raised fears the deal could weaken the US submarine fleetMike Johnson was voted into the speakership on Tuesday morning, ending three weeks of paralysis in the US congress.

"We, of course, have important legislation required for AUKUS," Mr Albanese told Mr Johnson during their meeting.The AUKUS deal can only go ahead if congress approves several key law changes. Mr Biden, who recently requested another $US3.4 billion to support shipbuilding work to allay those fears, yesterday urged congress to pass the legislation.Australian officials have been anxious to see the necessary laws passed this year, ahead of next year's US election race and possible return to an unpredictable Trump presidency.Today, Mr Albanese said he believed the extra funding had alleviated legislators' concerns, and he was feeling "very confident" about the deal.

Democratic congressman Joe Courtney, who co-chairs the AUKUS working group, said there was "an urgency" to the deal and the US must not "fumble the ball".To say Anthony Albanese is walking a diplomatic tightrope as he mends fences with China, while drawing ever closer to the US, is putting it mildly.But he said he was heartened the new speaker was prioritising the key legislation for the remaining working weeks of the year. headtopics.com

The speaker's appointment came too late for Mr Albanese to address a joint sitting of congress – an opportunity generally afforded to foreign leaders on official visits. "Hopefully we're going to get him back and we'll do a full joint address, which I think really is important to both countries.

