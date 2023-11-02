Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declares Palestinian lives matter too, as government urges Israel to observe rules of war

The government maintains Israel has a "right to defend itself", but Mr Albanese emphasised that it also has a responsibility to ensure innocent civilians are not paying the price for atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

"It is very difficult because of the way that Hamas operates with the use of civilian infrastructure being mixed with what is effectively military infrastructure … but every single effort has to be made."

Israeli said Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, while taking more than 200 people hostage last month. Israel said the two strikes killed Hamas military leaders while claiming "terror infrastructure" was built beneath civilian buildings in the area.

"So when Israel's friends urge Israel to exercise restraint, when Israel's friends urge Israel to protect civilian lives, it is critical that Israel listens.Senator Wong said Israel's own security was at "grave risk" if the conflict were to spread across the region, and restated Australia's call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities to allow essential supplies including food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza.

"He said that people seemed in good health and were relieved, but we are ensuring anyone who needs medical attention will receive it," Senator Wong said. "This is really good progress and we're very grateful and relieved this has occurred, but there's a lot more to be done," she said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian Prime Minister speaks with Israeli Prime Minister about Gaza operationAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the IDF's operation in the Gaza Strip.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Labor minister criticizes delay in Prime Minister's trip to ChinaFormer Labor minister Graham Richardson expresses his opinion that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to China has been delayed for too long. He acknowledges the importance of China as Australia's biggest trading partner but also highlights the tensions between the two countries in terms of military exercises.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel Hamas conflict: Why Paul Keating snubbed the statement signed by other former prime ministersPaul Keating says the first draft of a statement on the Israel conflict eventually signed by all living prime ministers except him was too ‘sharp’, and anyway he had never been a co-signatory with other leaders despite being asked many times.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Hamas Israel: Yemeni militants launch fresh salvo at IsraelIran-backed groups harry Israel on four fronts: missiles fly over the Red Sea, fighting rages in Gaza, firefights go on in Lebanon and unrest dogs the West Bank.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕