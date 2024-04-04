Prime Minister Albanese hints at energy bill relief in upcoming May budget

Another round of energy bill relief is likely to be included in the upcoming May budget after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese provided his biggest hint yet at a small business summit in Sydney. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated another round of energy bill relief will be included in the upcoming federal May budget. The Prime Minister on Thursday provided his biggest hint yet the cost of living measure will be extended in partnership with the states and territories.

The energy relief package could cut bills by up to $650 for around one million small businesses and five million families in a bid to ease pressures from rising power prices. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hints further energy bill relief in upcoming May budget during his address at the National Small Business Summit in Sydne

