‘Priceless’: Wardrobe malfunction is ‘TV gold’

The ex-Premier League star turned TV pundit Micah Richards had an embarrassing moment after he performed Kylian Mbappe’s celebration.The former Manchester City star was on pundit duty for CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League.After pulling off the move, host Kate Abdo can be heard saying: “Are the trousers still intact?”

To which Richards then realises what has happened as he tries to cover up the mistake with the help of Jamie Carragher.And fans that were watching on the moment were left in hysterics. One fan tweeted: “How’s Micah Richards gone and ripped his trousers doing the Mbappé celebration live on tele.”A third commented: “Micah Richards ripping his pants after doing Kylian Mbappe celebration …. priceless.”

A fourth said: “Micah Richards just ripped his pants doing Kylian’s celebration and they immediately went back to commercial break.”Another exclaimed: “OMD MICAH RICHARDS PANTS JUST RIPPED ON LIVE TV.”Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson doesn’t want to put undue pressure on Mary Fowler, but he can’t hide how good he thinks she is.Playing their first match since the heroics of the World Cup, the Matildas were expected to win easily. It didn’t quite go as planned. headtopics.com

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Foxtel reveals exciting new TV technologyHubbl has been revealed as the name of Foxtel Group’s highly-anticipated Project Magneto, which will bring together paid and free streaming entertainment in the one user interface. Read more ⮕

Australia shows the TV world how it’s doneFormats are the lingua franca of the global TV business, but in this crowded market, it’s the Australian versions that other broadcasters are keen to emulate. Read more ⮕

Apple raises prices for Apple TV+ subscriptions, Arcade games and NewsThe monthly fee for the streaming service rises from $10 to $13 as the iPhone maker looks to generate more revenue from services. Read more ⮕

Apple raises prices for Apple TV+ subscriptions, Arcade games and NewsThe monthly fee for the streaming service rises from $10 to $13 as the iPhone maker looks to generate more revenue from services. Read more ⮕

Apple raises prices for Apple TV+ subscriptions, Arcade games and NewsThe monthly fee for the streaming service rises from $10 to $13 as the iPhone maker looks to generate more revenue from services. Read more ⮕

Carrie Bickmore’s big TV return with Fifi BoxAlmost one year after departing The Project, Carrie Bickmore was back on TV. Read more ⮕