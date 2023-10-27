Price of pill used to treat 'tricky' heart disorder to be slashed

The subsidy will cut the price from around $60 a month currently to $30 a month for eligible patients and to around $7.30 for concession holders."We know that chronic heart failure leads to as many as 200 hospitalisations every single day," he said.

Cardiologists say up to 50 per cent of people with the condition are dead within five years but while the condition﻿ is serious, it can be treated. (Nine)Symptoms of the condition include shortness of breath on exercise, tiredness, fatigue or swelling in the ankles.

Australian woman Vicky Kelly has benefitted from the medication

The former avid golfer developed dizziness and fatigue from the condition several years ago, unable to even get to her letter box without shortness of breath.Continue reading

