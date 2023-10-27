Prestige property: Jewellers Keith and Deirdre Beville to sell $25m Toorak gem

, of Bevilles Jewellers, has hit Melbourne’s prestige market with a price guide of $23 million-$25 million.

It is the first time the Whernside Avenue property has been offered in 54 years, and marks a rare opening on one of Melbourne’s top streets, home toThe four-bedroom, four-bathroom, mid-century home sits on 1620 square metres and has a tiled pool, tennis court and a feature not often associated with the suburb, expansive views.

Selling agent RT Edgar’s Antoinette Nido, the Real Estate Institute of Victoria’s top sales agent of the year, said the house was different from the suburb’s chateau-style compounds. “The property is a very cool, 1960s modernist house,” Ms Nido said. “The home is a north-facing jewel in the crown, full of light and the most sensational views.”Keith is the son of Leo and Rae Beville, who opened a homewares store on Bourke Street in 1934, and then began selling jewellery and diamond rings in the 1950s. After a brush with administration in 2014, Bevilles, which has 26 Australian stores, wasof the Alfasi family’s Whernside Avenue home in April. headtopics.com

