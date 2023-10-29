Pressure on Labor to Reverse Policies on Foreign University Students

Labor is under backbench pressure reverse policies that make it easier for “lower quality” foreign university students to stay in the country and to work, as a dramatic and unexpected spike in student numbers alarms policymakers.

“That means Australia needs to pursue quality over quantity which may mean tough decisions to cut back on lower quality students, especially in the lower end of the private vocational education market.”Mr Hill said there were also legitimate concerns about “permanently temporary migrants” – or people who move from one visa to another in order to stay in the country.

He has tracked a rise in the number of students across different countries of up to 502 per cent for students from Bhutan; 423 per cent for Columbia, Brazil 277 per cent; Pakistan 268 per cent, the Philippines 254 per cent, India 141 per cent and China 84 per cent. headtopics.com

“Housing is going to be a flashpoint at the next federal election. There is no doubt about it,” said Kos Samaras, a pollster and political analyst with Redbridge. The dramatic, and unexpected, return of international students over the past year has taken the entire university sector by surprise.with the specific aim of moving into permanent residency status.

However, Mr Rizvi said there have been extraordinary increases in students acquiring temporary graduate visas.

